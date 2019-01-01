Tredegar (NYSE:TG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Tredegar
Tredegar Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Tredegar (NYSE: TG) was reported by Macquarie on March 1, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting TG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Tredegar (NYSE: TG) was provided by Macquarie, and Tredegar maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Tredegar, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Tredegar was filed on March 1, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Tredegar (TG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.50 to $16.00. The current price Tredegar (TG) is trading at is $12.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.