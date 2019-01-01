Tredegar (NYSE:TG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$236.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$236.6M
Earnings History
Tredegar Questions & Answers
When is Tredegar (NYSE:TG) reporting earnings?
Tredegar (TG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tredegar (NYSE:TG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tredegar’s (NYSE:TG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $247.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
