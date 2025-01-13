Why Sage Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company confirmed the receipt of Biogen’s nonbinding $7.22/share acquisition proposal.
Sage Therapeutics shares jumped 34.2% to $7.45 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Agape ATP Corporation ATPC gained 86.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
- GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK gained 62.3% to $0.1899 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Friday.
- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. RIME gained 47% to $0.1981 in pre-market trading after falling 18% on Friday.
- Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW rose 29.3% to $10.45 in pre-market trading. Expert Systems and Traws Pharma reported a breakthrough in H5N1Bird Flu Antiviral Program.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS gained 26.3% to $16.69 in pre-market trading.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI gained 22.3% to $116.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg Reported that J&J is exploring a bid for the company.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. BDTX gained 18.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Friday.
- QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM gained 18% to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT rose 14.1% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary unaudited fourth quarter product revenue and full-year 2024 product revenues.
Losers
- SEALSQ Corp LAES fell 24.8% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. VMAR fell 20.5% to $1.71 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Friday.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc DRCT fell 19.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Friday.
- Castellum, Inc. CTM shares fell 18.6% to $0.8458 in pre-market trading after the company files for mixed shelf offering up to $100 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC shares dipped 18.5% to $0.9624 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Friday.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI fell 17% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Friday.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS dipped 14.5% to $4.93 in pre-market trading.
- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI shares fell 14.5% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- Mercury General Corporation MCY declined 13.4% to $42.00 in pre-market trading. Mercury General shares dipped around 20% on Friday after the company announced it anticipates wildfire losses in Southern California to surpass $150 million in reinsurance retention levels.
- Tredegar Corporation TG shares tumbled 8.1% to $6.82 in pre-market trading.
