Why Sage Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. SAGE rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company confirmed the receipt of Biogen’s nonbinding $7.22/share acquisition proposal.

Sage Therapeutics shares jumped 34.2% to $7.45 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Agape ATP Corporation ATPC gained 86.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK gained 62.3% to $0.1899 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Friday.

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc . RIME gained 47% to $0.1981 in pre-market trading after falling 18% on Friday.

Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW rose 29.3% to $10.45 in pre-market trading. Expert Systems and Traws Pharma reported a breakthrough in H5N1Bird Flu Antiviral Program.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc . CPS gained 26.3% to $16.69 in pre-market trading.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI gained 22.3% to $116.00 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg Reported that J&J is exploring a bid for the company.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc . BDTX gained 18.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Friday.

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM gained 18% to $1.05 in pre-market trading.

gained 18% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT rose 14.1% to $15.75 in pre-market trading after reporting preliminary unaudited fourth quarter product revenue and full-year 2024 product revenues.

Losers

SEALSQ Corp LAES fell 24.8% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc . VMAR fell 20.5% to $1.71 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Friday.

. fell 20.5% to $1.71 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 41% on Friday. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc DRCT fell 19.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Friday.

Castellum, Inc . CTM shares fell 18.6% to $0.8458 in pre-market trading after the company files for mixed shelf offering up to $100 million.

. shares fell 18.6% to $0.8458 in pre-market trading after the company files for mixed shelf offering up to $100 million. LeddarTech Holdings Inc. LDTC shares dipped 18.5% to $0.9624 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Friday.

Rigetti Computing, Inc . RGTI fell 17% to $7.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Friday.

D-Wave Quantum In c. QBTS dipped 14.5% to $4.93 in pre-market trading.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. STAI shares fell 14.5% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.

shares fell 14.5% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday. Mercury General Corporation MCY declined 13.4% to $42.00 in pre-market trading. Mercury General shares dipped around 20% on Friday after the company announced it anticipates wildfire losses in Southern California to surpass $150 million in reinsurance retention levels.

Tredegar Corporation TG shares tumbled 8.1% to $6.82 in pre-market trading.

