Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) was reported by Truist Securities on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $317.00 expecting TFX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.49% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) was provided by Truist Securities, and Teleflex maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teleflex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teleflex was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teleflex (TFX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $340.00 to $317.00. The current price Teleflex (TFX) is trading at is $281.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
