Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teradyne
The latest price target for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $127.00 expecting TER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.22% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Teradyne maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teradyne, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teradyne was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teradyne (TER) rating was a maintained with a price target of $163.00 to $127.00. The current price Teradyne (TER) is trading at is $107.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
