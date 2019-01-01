TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) was reported by RBC Capital on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $158.00 expecting TEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.49% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) was provided by RBC Capital, and TE Connectivity maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TE Connectivity, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TE Connectivity was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TE Connectivity (TEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $153.00 to $158.00. The current price TE Connectivity (TEL) is trading at is $130.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
