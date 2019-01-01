TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TE Connectivity beat estimated earnings by 5.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.72.
Revenue was up $269.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.64
|1.58
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|1.69
|1.79
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|3.73B
|3.78B
|3.74B
|3.52B
|Revenue Actual
|3.82B
|3.82B
|3.85B
|3.74B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of TE Connectivity using advanced sorting and filters.
TE Connectivity Questions & Answers
TE Connectivity (TEL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.17.
The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.3B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.