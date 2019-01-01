ñol

TE Connectivity
(NYSE:TEL)
130.05
-1.62[-1.23%]
At close: Jun 3
130.07
0.0200[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low129.28 - 130.83
52 Week High/Low119.58 - 166.44
Open / Close129.99 / 130.07
Float / Outstanding321.5M / 322.2M
Vol / Avg.967.2K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap41.9B
P/E17.18
50d Avg. Price126.39
Div / Yield2.24/1.72%
Payout Ratio26.42
EPS1.72
Total Float321.5M

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

TE Connectivity reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.810

Quarterly Revenue

$4B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4B

Earnings Recap

 

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TE Connectivity beat estimated earnings by 5.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.72.

Revenue was up $269.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.60 1.64 1.58 1.48
EPS Actual 1.76 1.69 1.79 1.57
Revenue Estimate 3.73B 3.78B 3.74B 3.52B
Revenue Actual 3.82B 3.82B 3.85B 3.74B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TE Connectivity Questions & Answers

Q
When is TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reporting earnings?
A

TE Connectivity (TEL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.17.

Q
What were TE Connectivity’s (NYSE:TEL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.4B, which beat the estimate of $3.3B.

