ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ThredUp
ThredUp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) was reported by Barclays on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting TDUP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 113.27% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) was provided by Barclays, and ThredUp maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ThredUp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ThredUp was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ThredUp (TDUP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $9.00. The current price ThredUp (TDUP) is trading at is $4.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.