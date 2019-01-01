Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 18.97%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.58.

Revenue was up $111.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.65 -0.56 -0.62 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.53 -0.86 -1.31 Revenue Estimate 545.61M 516.63M 500.07M 451.92M Revenue Actual 554.24M 521.66M 503.14M 453.68M

