MultiPlan Corp is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. The company interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. Its services include Medical Payment Integrity; Dental Payment Integrity; Network-based; Analytics-based.