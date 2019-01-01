QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.56 - 3.74
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/3.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.46 - 9.69
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.59
P/E
23.63
EPS
0.12
Shares
638.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 27, 2021, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 7:01AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
MultiPlan Corp is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change. The company interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. Its services include Medical Payment Integrity; Dental Payment Integrity; Network-based; Analytics-based.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0500.040 -0.0100
REV292.210M298.254M6.044M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MultiPlan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MultiPlan (MPLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MultiPlan's (MPLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MultiPlan (MPLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) was reported by Citigroup on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting MPLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MultiPlan (MPLN)?

A

The stock price for MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) is $3.7 last updated Today at 5:05:50 PM.

Q

Does MultiPlan (MPLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MultiPlan.

Q

When is MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) reporting earnings?

A

MultiPlan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is MultiPlan (MPLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MultiPlan.

Q

What sector and industry does MultiPlan (MPLN) operate in?

A

MultiPlan is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.