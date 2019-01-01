|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|0.040
|-0.0100
|REV
|292.210M
|298.254M
|6.044M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MultiPlan’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX).
The latest price target for MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) was reported by Citigroup on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting MPLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MultiPlan (NYSE: MPLN) is $3.7 last updated Today at 5:05:50 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MultiPlan.
MultiPlan’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MultiPlan.
MultiPlan is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.