Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teladoc Health
The latest price target for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $55.00 expecting TDOC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.26% upside). 52 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Teladoc Health maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teladoc Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teladoc Health was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teladoc Health (TDOC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $77.00 to $55.00. The current price Teladoc Health (TDOC) is trading at is $34.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
