Teradata (NYSE:TDC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$496M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$496M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Teradata using advanced sorting and filters.
Teradata Questions & Answers
When is Teradata (NYSE:TDC) reporting earnings?
Teradata (TDC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.28.
What were Teradata’s (NYSE:TDC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $513M, which missed the estimate of $520.3M.
