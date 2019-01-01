ñol

BlackRock TCP Cap
(NASDAQ:TCPC)
13.47
-0.08[-0.59%]
At close: Jun 3
13.55
0.0800[0.59%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.45 - 13.6
52 Week High/Low12.46 - 15.05
Open / Close13.5 / 13.47
Float / Outstanding57.6M / 57.8M
Vol / Avg.170.1K / 249.4K
Mkt Cap778.1M
P/E6.98
50d Avg. Price13.78
Div / Yield1.2/8.91%
Payout Ratio62.18
EPS0.22
Total Float57.6M

BlackRock TCP Cap (NASDAQ:TCPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BlackRock TCP Cap reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.340

Quarterly Revenue

$42.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.6M

Earnings Recap

 

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock TCP Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $987.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock TCP Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.32 0.33 0.32
EPS Actual 0.31 0.32 0.31 0.32
Revenue Estimate 41.45M 43.00M 42.99M 41.45M
Revenue Actual 39.58M 42.72M 41.65M 41.16M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BlackRock TCP Cap using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock TCP Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is BlackRock TCP Cap (NASDAQ:TCPC) reporting earnings?
A

BlackRock TCP Cap (TCPC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlackRock TCP Cap (NASDAQ:TCPC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Q
What were BlackRock TCP Cap’s (NASDAQ:TCPC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $46.2M, which beat the estimate of $40.6M.

