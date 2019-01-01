TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 4
EPS
$-0.320
Quarterly Revenue
$13M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$83.1M
Earnings History
TuanChe Questions & Answers
When is TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) reporting earnings?
TuanChe (TC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 4, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were TuanChe’s (NASDAQ:TC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
