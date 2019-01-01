TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TrueBlue
TrueBlue Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) was reported by BMO Capital on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting TBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.51% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) was provided by BMO Capital, and TrueBlue downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TrueBlue, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TrueBlue was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TrueBlue (TBI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price TrueBlue (TBI) is trading at is $21.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
