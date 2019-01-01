TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$551.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$551.5M
Earnings History
TrueBlue Questions & Answers
When is TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) reporting earnings?
TrueBlue (TBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which hit the estimate of $0.42.
What were TrueBlue’s (NYSE:TBI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $610.1M, which beat the estimate of $610M.
