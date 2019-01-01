Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$52.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$78M
Earnings History
Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) reporting earnings?
Bancorp (TBBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
What were Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:TBBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $27.2M, which beat the estimate of $24.7M.
