Taylor Devices
(NASDAQ:TAYD)
9.00
-0.19[-2.07%]
At close: Jun 3
10.40
1.4000[15.56%]
After Hours: 9:07AM EDT
Day High/Low9.18 - 9.2
52 Week High/Low8.75 - 12.25
Open / Close9.18 / 9.2
Float / Outstanding3M / 3.5M
Vol / Avg.0.5K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap31.5M
P/E41.82
50d Avg. Price9.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float3M

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Taylor Devices reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 31

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$6.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$6.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Taylor Devices using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Taylor Devices Questions & Answers

Q
When is Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) reporting earnings?
A

Taylor Devices (TAYD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Taylor Devices’s (NASDAQ:TAYD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

