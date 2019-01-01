Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 31
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$6.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$6.1M
Earnings History
Taylor Devices Questions & Answers
When is Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) reporting earnings?
Taylor Devices (TAYD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Taylor Devices’s (NASDAQ:TAYD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
