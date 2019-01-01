Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting TARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 825.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Protara Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Protara Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Protara Therapeutics was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Protara Therapeutics (TARA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $30.00. The current price Protara Therapeutics (TARA) is trading at is $3.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
