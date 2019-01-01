Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Oct 22
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$20.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
–
Earnings History
Tantech Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH) reporting earnings?
Tantech Hldgs (TANH) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 22, 2021 for H1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TANH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Tantech Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:TANH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
