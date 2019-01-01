Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$9.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Transact Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Transact Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) reporting earnings?
Transact Technologies (TACT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.
What were Transact Technologies’s (NASDAQ:TACT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.6M, which missed the estimate of $14.2M.
