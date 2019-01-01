Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Transact Technologies
Transact Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting TACT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 356.62% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Transact Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Transact Technologies initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Transact Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Transact Technologies was filed on October 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Transact Technologies (TACT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Transact Technologies (TACT) is trading at is $4.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
