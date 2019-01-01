TransAlta (NYSE:TAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TransAlta
TransAlta Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) was reported by RBC Capital on February 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting TAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.95% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) was provided by RBC Capital, and TransAlta upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TransAlta, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TransAlta was filed on February 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TransAlta (TAC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price TransAlta (TAC) is trading at is $11.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
