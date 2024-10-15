Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn, Southwest Gas Amend Cooperation Agreement

According to SEC filings, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. SWX and activist investor Carl Icahn have entered into an amended and restated cooperation agreement.

The Details: The updated cooperation agreement provides for participation by the Icahn designees, Andrew W. Evans, Henry P. Linginfelter, Ruby Sharma and Andrew J. Teno, in the Strategic Transactions Committee and the other committees of the board.

Southwest Gas agreed with the Icahn Group to nominate the Icahn designees for election at the company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The amended agreement also provides standstill restrictions on the Icahn Group.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Southwest Gas shares are trading above the stock’s 50-day moving average of $72.24 and are approaching its 52-week high of $78.46.

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings have gained 27.18% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of 6.5%, meaning the stock has outperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

Investors may also consider market dynamics. The Relative Strength Index can be used to indicate whether a stock is overbought or oversold. Southwest Gas stock currently has an RSI of 65.28, indicating neutral conditions.

SWX Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Southwest Gas shares ended Tuesday's session up 0.91% at $75.10.

