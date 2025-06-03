Jim Cramer Recommends Nvidia Over 'Very Cheap' Semiconductor Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Cerence Inc. CRNC is a “winner.”

Supporting his view, Cerence, on May 7, posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB is a “nice speculative” stock, Cramer said. “I'm not fighting it. You can own it.”

Aurora Cannabis, on March 20, announced it discovered a novel source of genetic resistance against powdery mildew, a pathogen, in cannabis sativa.

Although Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS is “very cheap,” it doesn't have a catalyst, Cramer said. He recommends owning NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rather than Skyworks.

As per the recent news, Skyworks Solutions, on May 29, named Robert Schriesheim as interim CFO.

When asked about Sezzle Inc. SEZL, he said, “We think Sezzle's had its day. I don't think we can recommend Sezzle any higher here.”

On the earnings front, Sezzle reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on May 8 and raised its FY25 guidance.

Cramer recommended holding Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW and not buying it because it “just had that spike.” However, he said he would buy the stock in case it comes down.

Build-A-Bear posted better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 29. Revenue rose 11.9% year over year to $128.4 million, surpassing analysts' expectations of $118.9 million.

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is such a “good” company, Cramer said. “That is a great stock."

Lending support to his choice, JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria raised the price target on the stock from $229 to $275 on May 23.

When asked about HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK, Cramer said, “Oil at $62 a barrel does not make me interested. If you think oil's going to go up you do have a winner, though. HighPeak is levered to the price of oil more than almost all of them.”

On the earnings front, HighPeak Energy, on May 12, posted upbeat results for the first quarter.

Aurora Cannabis shares fell 1.7% to settle at $5.21 on Monday.

Cerence shares fell 1.2% to close at $8.41.

Skyworks Solutions shares fell 0.1% to close at $68.95.

HighPeak Energy shares gained 2.7% to settle at $10.12.

Republic Services shares gained 0.3% to close at $258.07 on Monday.

Sezzle shares gained 5.4% to close at $112.52 during the session.

Build-A-Bear shares fell 6.7% to settle at $47.63 on Monday.

