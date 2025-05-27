Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN

Dividend Yield: 3.09%

3.09% Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $190 to $170 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $225 to $215 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Recent News: On May 20, Texas Instruments priced its $1.2 billion of investment grade notes.



Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP

Dividend Yield: 3.24%

3.24% Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks reiterated a Strong Buy rating and raised the price target from $60 to $65 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $39 to $50 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Recent News: On May 8, Microchip Technology reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 4.04%

4.04% Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $62 to $72 on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Hold rating on May 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Recent News: On May 7, the company said second-quarter revenue of $953.2 million beat the consensus of $951.47 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.24 exceeded the estimates of $1.20.



