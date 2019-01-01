|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|0.300
|0.0400
|REV
|181.820M
|186.717M
|4.897M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SolarWinds’s space includes: Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE), JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN).
The latest price target for SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) was reported by Truist Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.28% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) is $13.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2021.
SolarWinds’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SolarWinds.
SolarWinds is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.