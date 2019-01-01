QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SolarWinds Corp is a provider of information technology (IT), and infrastructure management software. Products and services offered by the company include network management, system management, database management, IT security, and IT help desk, among others. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.300 0.0400
REV181.820M186.717M4.897M

SolarWinds Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SolarWinds (SWI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SolarWinds's (SWI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SolarWinds (SWI) stock?

A

The latest price target for SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) was reported by Truist Securities on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SWI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.28% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SolarWinds (SWI)?

A

The stock price for SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) is $13.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SolarWinds (SWI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2021.

Q

When is SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) reporting earnings?

A

SolarWinds’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is SolarWinds (SWI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SolarWinds.

Q

What sector and industry does SolarWinds (SWI) operate in?

A

SolarWinds is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.