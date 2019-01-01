QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing, and operating hyper-scale data centers. The company has developed patented technologies that have redefined data center space and cooling, allowing customers to deploy high-density and scalable IT architectures to support demanding and critical workloads. Switch owns and operates primary campus locations called Primes. These Primes are The Core Campus in Vegas, Nevada; The Citadel Campus near Reno, Nevada; The Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and The Keep Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. It generates the majority of its revenue through colocation, which includes the licensing and leasing of cabinet space & power.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0400.030 -0.0100
REV162.370M161.385M-985.000K

Switch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Switch (SWCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Switch (NYSE: SWCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Switch's (SWCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Switch (SWCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Switch (NYSE: SWCH) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting SWCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.02% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Switch (SWCH)?

A

The stock price for Switch (NYSE: SWCH) is $24.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Switch (SWCH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Switch (SWCH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Switch (NYSE:SWCH) reporting earnings?

A

Switch’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Switch (SWCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Switch.

Q

What sector and industry does Switch (SWCH) operate in?

A

Switch is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.