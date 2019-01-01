Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing, and operating hyper-scale data centers. The company has developed patented technologies that have redefined data center space and cooling, allowing customers to deploy high-density and scalable IT architectures to support demanding and critical workloads. Switch owns and operates primary campus locations called Primes. These Primes are The Core Campus in Vegas, Nevada; The Citadel Campus near Reno, Nevada; The Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and The Keep Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. It generates the majority of its revenue through colocation, which includes the licensing and leasing of cabinet space & power.