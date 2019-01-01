Comments

Seven Group Hldgs

SVNWFOTCPK
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed

Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Seven Group Hldgs (OTC:SVNWF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Seven Group Hldgs Stock (OTC: SVNWF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-
Close-
Volume / Avg.0 / -
Day Range- - -
52 Wk Range- - -
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeOTC
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover999.99

Recent News

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Industrials
Industry
N/A
Seven Group Holdings is a diversified industrial and investment group, with interests in heavy-equip...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
SVNWF

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seven Group Hldgs (OTCPK:SVNWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seven Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seven Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the forecast for Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seven Group Hldgs to provide a consensus price target.

Q

Current stock price for Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF)?

A

The stock price for Seven Group Hldgs (OTCPK: SVNWF) is $ last updated .

Q

Does Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seven Group Hldgs.

Q

When is Seven Group Hldgs (OTCPK:SVNWF) reporting earnings?

A

Seven Group Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seven Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Seven Group Hldgs (SVNWF) operate in?

A

Seven Group Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.