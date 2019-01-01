QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/475.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 22
Mkt Cap
11.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 11:52AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Save Foods Inc is a development stage company which is involved in the business of developing, testing and marketing of solutions and products for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits through its subsidiary. The company develops products that treat citrus fruits, sweet potatoes, stored table potatoes and also provide storage control of fruits and vegetables. It has also started commercialization of its products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Save Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Save Foods (SVFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Save Foods's (SVFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Save Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Save Foods (SVFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Save Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Save Foods (SVFD)?

A

The stock price for Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) is $4.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Save Foods (SVFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Save Foods.

Q

When is Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) reporting earnings?

A

Save Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Save Foods (SVFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Save Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Save Foods (SVFD) operate in?

A

Save Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.