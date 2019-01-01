QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.4 - 34.16
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
112M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 5:34AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:51PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Sumo Logic Inc is a software company. The company develops software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The software platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data. The solutions provided are Operations Intelligence, Security Intelligence, and Business Intelligence. The company caters its solutions to the public, education, gaming, retail, financial services, and fintech sectors. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.140-0.120 0.0200
REV60.860M62.016M1.156M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sumo Logic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sumo Logic (SUMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sumo Logic's (SUMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sumo Logic (SUMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SUMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.69% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sumo Logic (SUMO)?

A

The stock price for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) is $12.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sumo Logic (SUMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sumo Logic.

Q

When is Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) reporting earnings?

A

Sumo Logic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Sumo Logic (SUMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sumo Logic.

Q

What sector and industry does Sumo Logic (SUMO) operate in?

A

Sumo Logic is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.