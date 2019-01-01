|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.140
|-0.120
|0.0200
|REV
|60.860M
|62.016M
|1.156M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sumo Logic’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO).
The latest price target for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SUMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.69% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) is $12.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sumo Logic.
Sumo Logic’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sumo Logic.
Sumo Logic is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.