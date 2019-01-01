Sumo Logic Inc is a software company. The company develops software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The software platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data. The solutions provided are Operations Intelligence, Security Intelligence, and Business Intelligence. The company caters its solutions to the public, education, gaming, retail, financial services, and fintech sectors. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United States.