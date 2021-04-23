32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares climbed 24.7% to $3.50 after the company said its electronics unit has won a contract for deep space program.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 23.4% to $16.21. MicroVision is expected to report its Q1 results on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 19.1% to $6.14.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 19.1% to $11.06 after surging around 43% on Thursday. Earlier, on Wednesday, Ocugen’s co-development partner Bharat Biotech said that the second interim analysis of Phase 3 of Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, shows it demonstrated 78% efficiency in mild, moderate, and severe disease.
- Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares climbed 17.6% to $20.95. Independent Bank announced plans to merge with Meridian Bancorp in stock deal. Meridian Bancorp also released Q1 earnings.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) gained 16.7% to $4.225.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) jumped 16.3% to $51.82 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 guidance.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) gained 15.4% to $14.40 after climbing 40% on Thursday.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) gained 13.6% to $34.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 12.5% to $1.62. Jaguar Health recently announced the upsizing by $15.3 million of the at-the-market.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) gained 12.2% to $4.51. 22nd Century recently announced the company is fully prepared to deliver the solution as Biden Administration considers requirement to lower nicotine level for all cigarettes sold in the U.S.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 11.7% to $26.98. The stock is being perceived as an NFT play by some investors but the company has not put out any releases confirming this.
- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) rose 11.5% to $578.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) surged 10.2% to $15.23 following Q1 results.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) gained 10% to $159.14. Skyworks Solutions inked an agreement to acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of silicon, software, and solutions provider Silicon Laboratories in an all-cash consideration of $2.75 billion.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) gained 9.5% to $11.50.
- Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) surged 9.2% to $32.64. Olo and DoorDash said that they signed a multi-year agreement and settle and dismissed the contract dispute.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 8.9% to $8.71.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) gained 8.2% to $0.9303 after the company announced it received 510(k) clearance by the FDA for patient-specific instrumentation developed by the Company under its License Agreement and Development Agreement with Howmedica Osteonics.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) shares rose 6% to $28.60 after the company reported that the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Human Medicinal Products granted accelerated assessment procedure for Nefecon for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 4.2% to $59.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 guidance. The company said Q1 daily active users surged 22% year over year.
Losers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares dipped 28% to $6.57 following reports that the company is planning for a predominantly ex-US Phase 3 Trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) fell 18.5% to $12.18. Protara said based on feedback from the Food and Drug Administration, it plans to complete confirmatory, large-scale good manufacturing practices manufacturing comparability in the second half of 2021 before commencing clinical study of TARA-002 in pediatric patients with lymphatic malformations.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 12.7% to $7.38 after the company said it has priced its 4.15 million ADS offering at $6.75 per ADS, for raising $28 million. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance.
- BIT Mining Limited (NASDAQ: BTCM) dropped 11% to $15.04.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares fell 9.8% to $110.32 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the first quarter.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) dipped 9.1% to $47.76 after reporting Q3 results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) dipped 8.9% to $6.74 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) fell 7.7% to $4.10. MyMD Pharmaceuticals recently announced issuance of allowance from United States Patent and Trademark Office for synthetic cannabinoid compounds.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) dropped 7.1% to $17.57.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell 6.3% to $58.60. Intel reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 guidance. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) shares declined 5.2% to $133.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also cut its FY21 EPS guidance.
