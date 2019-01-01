ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Samsung Electronics Co
(OTCPK:SSNNF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.8B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1638
Total Float-

Samsung Electronics Co (OTC:SSNNF), Quotes and News Summary

Samsung Electronics Co (OTC: SSNNF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.8B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1638
Total Float-
Samsung Electronics is a diversified electronics conglomerate that manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including smartphones, semiconductor chips, printers, home appliances, medical equipment, and telecom network equipment. About half of its profit is generated from semiconductor business, and a further 30%-35% is generated from its mobile handset business, although these percentages vary with the fortunes of each of these businesses. It is the largest smartphone and television manufacturer in the world, which helps provide a base demand for its component businesses, such as memory chips and displays, and is also the largest manufacturer of these globally.
Read More

Samsung Electronics Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Samsung Electronics Co (SSNNF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK: SSNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Samsung Electronics Co's (SSNNF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Samsung Electronics Co.

Q
What is the target price for Samsung Electronics Co (SSNNF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Samsung Electronics Co

Q
Current Stock Price for Samsung Electronics Co (SSNNF)?
A

The stock price for Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK: SSNNF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Samsung Electronics Co (SSNNF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Samsung Electronics Co.

Q
When is Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK:SSNNF) reporting earnings?
A

Samsung Electronics Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Samsung Electronics Co (SSNNF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Samsung Electronics Co.

Q
What sector and industry does Samsung Electronics Co (SSNNF) operate in?
A

Samsung Electronics Co is in the Technology sector and Consumer Electronics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.