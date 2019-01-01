QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.8 - 9.8
Mkt Cap
196.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
40.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:56PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
StarTek Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing company. The company operates its business through six reportable segments, based on the geographic regions: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, Argentina and Peru, Rest of World. Its service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics and other industry-specific processes. Americas contribute the majority of the revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

StarTek Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StarTek (SRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StarTek (NYSE: SRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StarTek's (SRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for StarTek (SRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for StarTek (NYSE: SRT) was reported by Barrington Research on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting SRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for StarTek (SRT)?

A

The stock price for StarTek (NYSE: SRT) is $4.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StarTek (SRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 27, 2006 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2006.

Q

When is StarTek (NYSE:SRT) reporting earnings?

A

StarTek’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is StarTek (SRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StarTek.

Q

What sector and industry does StarTek (SRT) operate in?

A

StarTek is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.