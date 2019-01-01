QQQ
Sparta Commercial Services Inc through its subsidiaries offers technology products and services. The company develops, manages, and markets its business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets. Its mobile application offerings range from racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company serves small and medium-size businesses under the tradename iMobileApp. It generates maximum revenue from the application source.

Sparta Commercial Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sparta Commercial Servs (SRCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sparta Commercial Servs (OTCPK: SRCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sparta Commercial Servs's (SRCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sparta Commercial Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Sparta Commercial Servs (SRCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sparta Commercial Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sparta Commercial Servs (SRCO)?

A

The stock price for Sparta Commercial Servs (OTCPK: SRCO) is $0.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:15:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sparta Commercial Servs (SRCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sparta Commercial Servs.

Q

When is Sparta Commercial Servs (OTCPK:SRCO) reporting earnings?

A

Sparta Commercial Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sparta Commercial Servs (SRCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sparta Commercial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sparta Commercial Servs (SRCO) operate in?

A

Sparta Commercial Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.