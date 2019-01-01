Stadler Rail AG is a Switzerland based producer of rolling stock and related systems. The company operates in two reportable segments that are Rolling Stock segment which include the manufacturing of various types of rail vehicles and the Service & Components segment which offers full service, modernization and revision, spare parts service and vehicle repairs, including the maintenance and assessment of defects. This business segment also includes the supply of vehicle components such as car bodies or bogies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the rolling stock segment.