There is no Press for this Ticker
Stadler Rail AG is a Switzerland based producer of rolling stock and related systems. The company operates in two reportable segments that are Rolling Stock segment which include the manufacturing of various types of rail vehicles and the Service & Components segment which offers full service, modernization and revision, spare parts service and vehicle repairs, including the maintenance and assessment of defects. This business segment also includes the supply of vehicle components such as car bodies or bogies. The majority of the revenue is generated from the rolling stock segment.

Stadler Rail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stadler Rail (SRAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stadler Rail (OTCPK: SRAIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stadler Rail's (SRAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stadler Rail.

Q

What is the target price for Stadler Rail (SRAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stadler Rail

Q

Current Stock Price for Stadler Rail (SRAIF)?

A

The stock price for Stadler Rail (OTCPK: SRAIF) is $42.35 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 19:02:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stadler Rail (SRAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stadler Rail.

Q

When is Stadler Rail (OTCPK:SRAIF) reporting earnings?

A

Stadler Rail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stadler Rail (SRAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stadler Rail.

Q

What sector and industry does Stadler Rail (SRAIF) operate in?

A

Stadler Rail is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.