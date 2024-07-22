Nasdaq Gains 1%; Chicago Fed National Activity Falls In June

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 40,436.13 while the NASDAQ rose 1.10% to 17,921.40. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.72% to 5,544.40.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 1.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Fed National Activity index fell to 0.05 for June, versus previous reading of 0.23. However, analysts were expecting a reading of -0.09.

Equities Trading UP



MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc . MIRA shares shot up 135% to $1.62 after the company announced new preclinical study results for its novel oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2.

. shares shot up 135% to $1.62 after the company announced new preclinical study results for its novel oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2. Shares of Tellurian Inc . TELL got a boost, surging 65% to $0.9402 after the company announced it will be acquired by Woodside Energy for approximately $900 million.

. got a boost, surging 65% to $0.9402 after the company announced it will be acquired by Woodside Energy for approximately $900 million. Serve Robotics Inc. SERV shares were also up, gaining 55% to $11.69 fo after Nvidia last week disclosed a stake in the company.

Equities Trading DOWN

Exicure, Inc . XCUR shares dropped 23% to $0.4090 after surging 76% on Friday.

. shares dropped 23% to $0.4090 after surging 76% on Friday. Shares of SunPower Corporation SPWR were down 23% to $0.5247. SunPower reportedly paused new product shipments.

were down 23% to $0.5247. SunPower reportedly paused new product shipments. PS International Group Ltd. PSIG was down, falling 18% to $2.77.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $79.68 while gold traded down 0.1% at $2,398.80.

Silver traded down 0.9% to $29.025 on Monday, while copper fell 1.3% to $4.1815.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 1.2%, Germany's DAX gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.4%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.16%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.25%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.61% and India's S&P BSE Sensex declining 0.13%.

The annual inflation rate in Hong Kong rose to 1.5% in June from 1.2% in the prior month. The People’s Bank of China slashed one-year loan prime rate by 10bps to 3.35%.

Economics

