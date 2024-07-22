Nasdaq Gains 1%; Chicago Fed National Activity Falls In June

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Monday.
Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.37% to 40,436.13 while the NASDAQ rose 1.10% to 17,921.40. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.72% to 5,544.40.
Check This Out: Top 4 Real Estate Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 1.3% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, energy shares fell by 0.2%.
Top Headline
The Chicago Fed National Activity index fell to 0.05 for June, versus previous reading of 0.23. However, analysts were expecting a reading of -0.09.
Equities Trading UP
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRA shares shot up 135% to $1.62 after the company announced new preclinical study results for its novel oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2.
- Shares of Tellurian Inc. TELL got a boost, surging 65% to $0.9402 after the company announced it will be acquired by Woodside Energy for approximately $900 million.
- Serve Robotics Inc. SERV shares were also up, gaining 55% to $11.69 fo after Nvidia last week disclosed a stake in the company.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares dropped 23% to $0.4090 after surging 76% on Friday.
- Shares of SunPower Corporation SPWR were down 23% to $0.5247. SunPower reportedly paused new product shipments.
- PS International Group Ltd. PSIG was down, falling 18% to $2.77.
Also Check This Out Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $79.68 while gold traded down 0.1% at $2,398.80.
Silver traded down 0.9% to $29.025 on Monday, while copper fell 1.3% to $4.1815.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 1.2%, Germany's DAX gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.4%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.16%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.25%, China's Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.61% and India's S&P BSE Sensex declining 0.13%.
The annual inflation rate in Hong Kong rose to 1.5% in June from 1.2% in the prior month. The People’s Bank of China slashed one-year loan prime rate by 10bps to 3.35%.
Economics
The Chicago Fed National Activity index fell to 0.05 for June, versus previous reading of 0.23. However, analysts were expecting a reading of -0.09.
Now Read This: Nvidia, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.