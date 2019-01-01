QQQ
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Silver Spike Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Spike Acquisition (SPKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPKB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Silver Spike Acquisition's (SPKB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Spike Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Spike Acquisition (SPKB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Spike Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Spike Acquisition (SPKB)?

A

The stock price for Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ: SPKB) is $9.76 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:56:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Spike Acquisition (SPKB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Spike Acquisition.

Q

When is Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKB) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Spike Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Spike Acquisition (SPKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Spike Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Spike Acquisition (SPKB) operate in?

A

Silver Spike Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.