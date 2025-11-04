Meta Platforms, S&P Global And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, recommended buying Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), which is down almost 20% from its high.

Meta, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, posted upbeat third-quarter earnings. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $56 billion to $59 billion, below the $57.21 billion analyst estimate.

Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reported a good quarter. “We think this is the kind of environment that they do well in,” she added.

S&P Global, on Oct. 30, reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. S&P Global posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.73 per share, topping analysts' expectations of $4.41, and a 21.6% increase from the previous year.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, said IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) broke out above its 2021 high. The company is doing “remarkably well,” reporting a double-digit revenue growth.

IDEXX Laboratories, on Monday, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its 2025 forecast. The animal health company reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share, up 15% year over year, beating the consensus of $3.13.

The pet healthcare company reported sales of $1.105 billion, beating the consensus of $1.073 billion, up 13% on a reported and 12% on an organic basis, driven by Companion Animal Group (CAG) growth of 14% as reported and 12%organic, and Poultry and Dairy (LPD) revenue growth of 17% as reported and 14% organic.

Meta shares fell 1.6% to close at $637.71 on Monday.

S&P Global shares gained 2% to close at $497.02 during the session.

IDEXX shares gained 14.8% to close at $722.94 on Monday.

