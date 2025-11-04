Meta logo on glass building reflecting sky
November 4, 2025 8:02 AM 2 min read

Meta Platforms, S&P Global And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, recommended buying Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), which is down almost 20% from its high.

Meta, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, posted upbeat third-quarter earnings. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $56 billion to $59 billion, below the $57.21 billion analyst estimate.

Meta also increased its FY25 capital expenditure guidance.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) reported a good quarter. “We think this is the kind of environment that they do well in,” she added.

S&P Global, on Oct. 30, reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. S&P Global posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.73 per share, topping analysts' expectations of $4.41, and a 21.6% increase from the previous year.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, said IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) broke out above its 2021 high. The company is doing “remarkably well,” reporting a double-digit revenue growth.

IDEXX Laboratories, on Monday, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its 2025 forecast. The animal health company reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share, up 15% year over year, beating the consensus of $3.13.

The pet healthcare company reported sales of $1.105 billion, beating the consensus of $1.073 billion, up 13% on a reported and 12% on an organic basis, driven by Companion Animal Group (CAG) growth of 14% as reported and 12%organic, and Poultry and Dairy (LPD) revenue growth of 17% as reported and 14% organic.

Price Action:

  • Meta shares fell 1.6% to close at $637.71 on Monday.
  • S&P Global shares gained 2% to close at $497.02 during the session.
  • IDEXX shares gained 14.8% to close at $722.94 on Monday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$716.15-0.94%
Overview
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$632.00-0.90%
SPGI Logo
SPGIS&P Global Inc
$492.85-0.84%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved