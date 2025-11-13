S&P Global Teases New AI Playbook, Bigger Buybacks

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) traded slightly higher on Thursday as the company prepared to outline the next phase of its growth strategy during its 2025 Investor Day in New York.

• SPGI shares are trending higher. See what is driving the movement here.

Executives plan to detail how the firm aims to deepen its role as a leading provider of benchmarks, data tools, and technology-driven intelligence.

The event will feature remarks from Martina Cheung, the company's president and CEO, alongside senior leaders who will explain how S&P Global intends to accelerate expansion across its core information businesses and emerging growth areas.

Cheung said the company sees rising demand for trusted analytics as customers navigate changing markets.

She noted that S&P Global aims to strengthen its leadership by advancing data-driven solutions, expanding into faster-growing areas, and integrating AI across its platform.

Also Read: Robinhood’s Newest Feature Lets You Order Cash Like Takeout

Company to Highlight Division Strategies

Executives plan to discuss medium-term goals across the company's four major divisions: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Energy, and S&P Dow Jones indices.

The firm also reiterated its plan to separate its Mobility business into a standalone public company, a move first announced in April.

Three Strategic Priorities Outlined

S&P Global said its multi-year roadmap focuses on three goals: expanding its influence in key markets, developing high-growth adjacencies like private markets and next-generation energy insights, and accelerating enterprise-wide AI capabilities.

The company said S&P Global Commodity Insights will now operate as S&P Global Energy to reflect its broader mission in the evolving global energy ecosystem.

The new name emphasizes the division's focus on cross-sector data, intelligence, and supply-chain insights.

Financial Targets

Executives shared medium-term financial objectives, including steady organic growth, expanding margins, and double-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share over time.

The company said these goals assume normal debt issuance in its Ratings division and typical market performance for its index business.

Share Repurchase Plans Accelerate

S&P Global also announced board approval for a new authorization of up to 30 million shares. Leaders reaffirmed the company's commitment to returning most of its adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

SPGI Price Action: SPGI shares are trading higher by 1.77% to $504.61 at publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock