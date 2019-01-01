|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Electrameccanica Vehicles.
The latest price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) was reported by Aegis Capital on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SOLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 250.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) is $2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Electrameccanica Vehicles’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Electrameccanica Vehicles.
Electrameccanica Vehicles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.