QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.66 - 2.02
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.66 - 6.83
Mkt Cap
234.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
117M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 2:10PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 1:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 12:54PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 11:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:40AM
load more
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Electrameccanica Vehicles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electrameccanica Vehicles's (SOLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Q

What is the target price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) was reported by Aegis Capital on March 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting SOLO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 250.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)?

A

The stock price for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) is $2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Q

When is Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) reporting earnings?

A

Electrameccanica Vehicles’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Q

What sector and industry does Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) operate in?

A

Electrameccanica Vehicles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.