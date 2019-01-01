SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sinopec Group, a Chinese company. The group provides integrated engineering services and technical patents for domestic and international refining and chemical engineering businesses. The group mainly contains four segments: engineering, consulting and licensing; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting; construction; and equipment manufacturing. The company generates most of its revenue from the EPC contracting segment. Geographically, the business presence of the group is primarily seen in China, Malaysia, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.