|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ: SNCE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Science 37 Hldgs’s space includes: Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX), SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC).
The latest price target for Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ: SNCE) was reported by Lake Street on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SNCE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ: SNCE) is $7.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Science 37 Hldgs.
Science 37 Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Science 37 Hldgs.
Science 37 Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.