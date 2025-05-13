NuScale (SMR) Stock Surges 21% After Smashing Q1 Revenue Estimates

NuScale Power Corp SMR shares surged 21.4% to $21.60 on Tuesday following the release of its first-quarter earnings after Monday’s close.

What To Know: The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.4 million, significantly surpassing analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. The revenue boost was attributed to progress on its FEED Phase 2 project and a Technology License Agreement for Romania's RoPower Doicești power plant.

NuScale reduced its quarterly operating expenses by $2.3 million year-over-year to $42.3 million, largely due to lower R&D costs as the company advances from development toward commercialization. The company’s net loss from operations narrowed to $35.3 million from $44.0 million in the same quarter last year.

CEO John Hopkins emphasized NuScale's ongoing momentum as the only SMR provider with US NRC design approval. He noted that 12 reactor modules are already in production, with a target delivery date set for 2030.

NuScale, along with partner ENTRA1 Energy, is in advanced discussions with a range of potential customers, including governments, data centers and energy firms.

The company ended the quarter with $521.4 million in liquidity and raised $102.4 million through its ATM equity program, reinforcing its capital position as it scales operations.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SMR has a 52-week high of $32.30 and a 52-week low of $5.86.