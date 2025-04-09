April 9, 2025 8:35 AM 1 min read

Why Is Simply Good Foods Stock Gaining Today?

The Simply Good Foods Company SMPL shares are trading higher in premarket on Wednesday after the second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings.

The company, led by CEO Geoff Tanner, reported second-quarter FY25 sales growth of 15% year-on-year to $359.65 million. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of $354.4 million.

OWYN net sales contributed $33.8 million, or 10.8%, to reported net sales growth, while organic net sales grew 4.4%, driven by Quest.

Gross profit was $130.1 million, an 11.4% increase, and gross margin contracted 120 basis points year over year to 36.2%.

Operating expenses rose 9.6% to $75.4 million. Operating margin was 15.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.6% Y/Y to $68 million.

Net income of $36.7 million improved by 10.9% from $35.9 million last year. Adjusted EPS of 46 cents beat the consensus estimate of 40 cents.

The company generated $63.3 million in operating cash flow during the six-month period and ended the second quarter with cash and equivalents totaling $103.6 million.

Outlook Reaffirmed: SMPL continues to expect FY25 net sales to grow 8.5% to 10.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase 4% to 6%.

Price Action: SMPL shares traded higher by 3.04% at $34.20 in premarket at last check Wednesday.

