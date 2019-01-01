|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCPK: SMFTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Smurfit Kappa Group.
There is no analysis for Smurfit Kappa Group
The stock price for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCPK: SMFTF) is $55.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.
Smurfit Kappa Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Smurfit Kappa Group.
Smurfit Kappa Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.