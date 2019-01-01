QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.44/2.57%
52 Wk
45.85 - 60.07
Mkt Cap
14.5B
Payout Ratio
44.7
Open
-
P/E
18.92
EPS
0
Shares
259M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC manufactures and sells paper-based packaging products. The company owns mills that produce containerboard, which is then shipped to the company's plants, where it is converted into corrugated packaging products. The packaging products include solid board, sack kraft paper, and folding cartons. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on geography: Europe and the Americas. The Europe segment generates the majority of revenue. The Americas segment owns forestland in Latin America, where Smurfit Kappa harvests timber for its mills.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Smurfit Kappa Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCPK: SMFTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smurfit Kappa Group's (SMFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smurfit Kappa Group.

Q

What is the target price for Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smurfit Kappa Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)?

A

The stock price for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCPK: SMFTF) is $55.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCPK:SMFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Smurfit Kappa Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smurfit Kappa Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF) operate in?

A

Smurfit Kappa Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.