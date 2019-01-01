QQQ
Range
20.24 - 21.91
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.52%
52 Wk
20.14 - 39.03
Mkt Cap
15.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
717.4M
Outstanding
Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It operates in two segments: Gas and Power, which offers a broad spectrum of products, solutions, and services for the generation of energy along the entire value chain in the oil and gas industry, as well as the construction and operation of power transmission networks; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, which offers on- and offshore wind turbines as well as services throughout the whole life cycle of wind turbines. Its geographical segments include Germany, the United States, China, and others.

Siemens Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siemens Energy (SMEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siemens Energy (OTCPK: SMEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Siemens Energy's (SMEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siemens Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Siemens Energy (SMEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siemens Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Siemens Energy (SMEGF)?

A

The stock price for Siemens Energy (OTCPK: SMEGF) is $21.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siemens Energy (SMEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siemens Energy.

Q

When is Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Siemens Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siemens Energy (SMEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siemens Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Siemens Energy (SMEGF) operate in?

A

Siemens Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.