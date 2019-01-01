QQQ
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/14K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
155M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
36.9
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Silver Mines Ltd is a silver exploration company. The company's operating segment include Mining and Exploration Operations and Agricultural Operations. The company projects include Bowdens Silver Project, Barabolar Project, Webbs Project, Conrad Project, and Tuena Project.

Silver Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Mines (SLVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Mines (OTCPK: SLVMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Mines's (SLVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Mines (SLVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Mines (SLVMF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Mines (OTCPK: SLVMF) is $0.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:49:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Mines (SLVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Mines.

Q

When is Silver Mines (OTCPK:SLVMF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Mines (SLVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Mines (SLVMF) operate in?

A

Silver Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.