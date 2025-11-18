These Fast-Rising Tech Stocks Are Surging in Growth Scores This Week

In the world of technology stocks, growth is the name of the game. This week, four companies have seen their growth scores surge, led by a jaw-dropping 291% leap from Taiwan Semiconductor Inc. (NYSE:TSM) . The world’s largest chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor boasts a market capitalization of $1462.7 billion and a market share in the mid-60s. Currently trading at $282.01, up 0.2% on Tuesday, the stock is below its 50-day moving average of $286.61 but still above the 200-day moving average of $223.47. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 38.8, indicating neutral conditions, while the MACD signals bearish momentum. Fundamentally, the company’s Benzinga Edge Ranking Growth score jumped from 21.86 to an impressive 85.46, earning it a solid overall Edge score of 76.39.

Hot on its heels is SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) , which saw its growth score rise 169% from 31.41 to 84.38. SkyWater, a U.S.-based player in the semiconductors and related devices industry, has a market cap of $805.7 million. The stock is trading at $16.61, down 3.4% on Tuesday, but remains above both its 50-day moving average of $16.60 and 200-day moving average of $11.02. Again, the RSI at 44.5 suggests neutrality, while the MACD indicates bearish momentum. SkyWater’s overall Edge score stands at a strong 80.28, reflecting its robust fundamentals.

Next up is Cellebrite DI Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBT) , an Israeli digital intelligence company. Cellebrite’s growth score climbed 102% from 48.46 to 98.07 this week. With a market capitalization of $4.4 billion, the stock is currently trading at $18.17, down 0.9% on Tuesday. The stock is above its 50-day moving average of $17.85 and 200-day moving average of $17.58. The RSI is at 54.9, indicating neutral conditions, while the MACD signals bullish momentum. Cellebrite’s overall Edge score is 75.30, indicating good fundamentals.

Finally, Intellicheck Inc. (NYSE:IDN) , a leader in technology solutions preventing identity theft and fraud, saw its growth score rise by 132% from 33.84 to 78.48. With a market capitalization of $125.1 million, Intellicheck is currently trading at $6.19, up 5.5% on Tuesday. The stock is comfortably above both its 50-day moving average of $5.04 and 200-day moving average of $4.22. The RSI at 66.7 suggests neutral conditions, while the MACD signals bullish momentum. Intellicheck’s overall Edge score of 58.39 suggests mixed fundamentals, but its momentum score of 95.77 is particularly noteworthy.

In conclusion, these four tech stocks are making waves with their impressive growth scores. Keep an eye on them, as they continue to demonstrate significant upward momentum in an increasingly digital world.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Taiwan Semiconductor shares are trading 2.62% lower at $274.71, SkyWater stock is trading 6.50% lower at $15.53, Cellebrite shares are trading 0.79% lower at $18.03, Intellicheck shares are trading 2.50% lower at $6.03, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock