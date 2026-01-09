10 Best International Value Stocks to Buy Now

Every new year brings the same ritual. Investors clean the slate, dust off their watchlists, and go hunting for what the market has mispriced.

Most never make it past U.S. large caps. That is a mistake.

If you want genuine value, the kind that gives you both margin of safety and upside torque, you have to widen the lens. That is where the Benzinga Value Ranking becomes a powerful tool, especially when you take it global.

Here are the ten best international value stocks to buy now.

The Benzinga Value Ranking is not about stories or narratives. It is a disciplined, numbers-driven system designed to identify the cheapest stocks in the market based on multiple valuation metrics, not just one. Price to earnings, price to cash flow, price to sales, enterprise value to EBITDA, and balance-sheet considerations are blended together into a single composite score.

The result is a ranking system that consistently pushes truly cheap stocks to the top while filtering out value traps that only look cheap on one metric.

Using that framework to identify the ten cheapest non-U.S. stocks in the world is where things get interesting. Global markets remain deeply fragmented. Capital flows are uneven, investor attention is concentrated in a handful of U.S. names, and entire regions are being ignored for reasons that have more to do with headlines than fundamentals.

That is exactly the environment value investors should want.

Outside the United States, valuation dispersion is extreme. You can still find profitable, asset-rich companies trading at single-digit earnings multiples, discounted cash flow yields that would be unthinkable in the S&P 500, and balance sheets that quietly improve quarter after quarter while prices go nowhere.

The Benzinga Value Ranking does not care where a company is headquartered. It only cares about what you are paying for earnings, cash flow, and assets today.

This matters heading into 2026. We are coming off a period where U.S. equity leadership has been narrow and expensive, while many international markets have already gone through years of multiple compression. When you rank the global universe by value, the results are often uncomfortable. You see stocks in countries investors have written off. You see industries that are considered "uninvestable." You see companies that generate real cash but sit outside the fashionable parts of the market.

That discomfort is the tell.

The real edge comes from discipline. By limiting the search to the top decile of the Benzinga Value Ranking and then focusing only on non-U.S. names, you force yourself into the cheapest part of the global market.

This is also where risk management improves, not worsens. Cheap global stocks often come with lower expectations baked in. You are not paying for perfection. You are paying for assets, cash flow, and earnings power that already exist. In a world where macro forecasts change weekly and political noise never stops, starting with a low valuation is one of the few advantages investors can still control.

As we begin 2026, the opportunity set outside the United States is simply too large to ignore. The Benzinga Value Ranking gives us a systematic way to surface the ten cheapest non-U.S. stocks in the world, not based on opinion, but on hard data. These are not guaranteed winners. No ranking system can promise that. What they do offer is asymmetry. Limited downside relative to what you are buying, and meaningful upside if sentiment or capital flows eventually shift.

Global bargains do not announce themselves with fanfare. They sit quietly in the rankings, waiting for investors willing to look past borders and headlines.

That is where we start the year. What connects these ten companies is not geography or sector. It is valuation neglect. These stocks sit at the bottom of the global pricing ladder because investors are focused elsewhere, not because the businesses have disappeared. That is exactly what the Benzinga Value Ranking is designed to surface.

Let’s take a look:

POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX) — South Korea

POSCO Holdings sits at the center of South Korea's industrial base as one of the world's largest and most efficient steel producers. The company supplies steel to automotive, shipbuilding, construction, and energy markets worldwide, while also expanding into battery materials and next-generation steel technologies. Like most global steel producers, POSCO trades at deeply discounted multiples during periods of cyclical pessimism, even though it controls high-quality assets with global reach and strong operating leverage when demand improves.

See Where Breakouts Begin Before The Market Reacts

FDA decisions, earnings surprises, and corporate deals can move stocks fast. Benzinga Pro delivers exclusive headlines directly from its newsroom before the broader market reacts. This is how traders stay positioned when momentum starts. Start Free Trial

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL) — South Africa

Sasol is an integrated energy and chemicals company headquartered in South Africa, best known for converting coal and natural gas into fuels and chemical products used globally. Years of operational missteps and volatile commodity prices have left the stock heavily discounted. Despite that history, Sasol continues to generate substantial cash flow tied to global energy and industrial demand, which explains why it consistently ranks among the cheapest stocks in the world on composite valuation screens.

Korea Electric Power Corp. (NYSE:KEP) — South Korea

Korea Electric Power Corporation, or KEPCO, is the backbone of South Korea's power system. It owns and operates generation, transmission, and distribution assets nationwide, supplying electricity to one of the world's most advanced industrial economies. Government pricing controls and fuel cost volatility have pressured profitability, pushing valuation multiples to extreme lows. Investors are effectively buying essential national infrastructure at a steep discount.

LuxExperience (NYSE:LUXE) — Netherlands

LuxExperience is a Netherlands-based company focused on premium travel and experiential luxury offerings. Smaller and far less visible than global luxury brands, it sits in a niche segment that can be brutally repriced when discretionary spending fears rise. That lack of investor attention, rather than a collapse in underlying demand for high-end experiences, is what lands LUXE among the cheapest global stocks by valuation.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) — Brazil

Gerdau is Brazil's largest producer of long steel products and a major supplier to construction, industrial, and agricultural markets across the Americas. The company operates with scale, vertical integration, and a long operating history through multiple commodity cycles. Currency volatility and emerging-market risk premiums keep the stock trading at low multiples, even though Gerdau generates consistent cash flow and maintains a strong competitive position in its core markets.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) — Japan

Honda Motor is a global manufacturing powerhouse headquartered in Japan, with dominant positions in motorcycles, automobiles, and power equipment. While investors fixate on electric-vehicle narratives elsewhere, Honda continues to produce steady profits, strong free cash flow, and conservative balance-sheet management. That lack of hype is precisely why Honda trades at valuation levels more consistent with a shrinking business than a durable global franchise.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) — South Korea

SK Telecom is South Korea's largest wireless carrier, providing mobile and broadband services to millions of subscribers. Beyond telecom, the company owns strategic stakes in technology, media, and semiconductor-related businesses. Like telecom operators globally, SK Telecom suffers from low growth expectations and high capital intensity, pushing the stock into deep-value territory despite reliable cash generation.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) — China

Jiayin Group is a China-based fintech company that facilitates consumer lending by connecting borrowers with institutional funding partners. The business operates an asset-light model focused on credit assessment, risk management, and loan facilitation. Regulatory uncertainty surrounding Chinese fintech has crushed valuations across the sector, leaving JFIN trading at levels that imply minimal long-term viability despite ongoing loan origination and fee income.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) — China

FinVolution Group is another major Chinese fintech platform focused on consumer credit facilitation. It partners with financial institutions to originate loans, manage credit risk, and service borrowers. Like Jiayin, FinVolution has been caught in the crosshairs of regulatory crackdowns and investor distrust of Chinese equities. The result is a stock priced at extreme discounts relative to earnings and cash flow.

KT Corp. (NYSE:KT) — South Korea

KT Corporation is one of South Korea's leading telecommunications providers, offering wireless, broadband, enterprise networking, and digital services. The company benefits from stable demand and recurring revenue in a mature market. Telecom's reputation as a low-growth, capital-intensive sector keeps valuation multiples compressed, even as KT continues to generate dependable operating cash flow.